Honey Trading Down 71.4% Over Last Week (HONEY)

Honey (CURRENCY:HONEY) traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Honey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptohub. During the last week, Honey has traded 71.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honey has a market capitalization of $6,043.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honey alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.43 or 0.01004722 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034334 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00264136 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008113 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004329 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Honey Profile

Honey (HONEY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Honey’s total supply is 455,955 coins. Honey’s official website is honeycoin.info . Honey’s official Twitter account is @thehoneydev

Buying and Selling Honey

Honey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.