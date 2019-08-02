Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.0% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.42. 65,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $219.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.62. The company has a market capitalization of $234.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.78.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at $12,482,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

