Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $83,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Fayerweather Charles increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fayerweather Charles now owns 5,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $1,652,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.78.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.01. The company had a trading volume of 742,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,323. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.62. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $219.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

