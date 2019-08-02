Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.77.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $50.25. 1,379,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.72. Hologic has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.91 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $200,298.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $373,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 693,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Hologic by 17.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 28,706 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,146,000 after buying an additional 190,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

