Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.77.
Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $50.25. 1,379,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.72. Hologic has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $200,298.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $373,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 693,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Hologic by 17.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 28,706 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,146,000 after buying an additional 190,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
