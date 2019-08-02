Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $49.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hologic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.77.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.72. Hologic has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $52.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.43.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.91 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $200,298.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Hologic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,640,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,995,000 after purchasing an additional 100,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $641,996,000 after buying an additional 10,709,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,146,000 after buying an additional 190,788 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,587,000 after buying an additional 69,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,166,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,051,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.