Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

“We look for greater evidence for Hologic to find a solution to its declining gross margins and we need more time to get confident that Cynosure has bottomed. Nevertheless, near mid-single-digit growth and effective capital allocation (buybacks and tuck-in deals) are warming us up to the stock as HOLX delivered a 2% top-line beat, 2 cent bottom-line beat, and raised its FY top- and bottom-line guide. That said, its FY’19 raised” revenue is less than the FQ3 $17M beat (FX headwinds being one factor), a consistent trend of setting a low bar for the next reporting quarter and essentially not raising its underlying baseline guide. We reiterate our HOLD, PT to $52. FQ3 beat. (+3.4% rep, +4.7% FXN) exceeded our/Street’s $835ME and adj.”,” Canaccord Genuity’s analyst commented.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.77.

HOLX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.25. 1,535,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,834. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hologic has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $52.19.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 26.73% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $200,298.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth about $373,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 693,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 17.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 28,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,146,000 after purchasing an additional 190,788 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.