Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Raised to GBX 1,666 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,629 ($21.29) to GBX 1,666 ($21.77) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,675 ($21.89) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,580 ($20.65) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,715 ($22.41) to GBX 1,675 ($21.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hiscox in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 1,619 ($21.16) price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,569.73 ($20.51).

Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 1,648 ($21.53) on Wednesday. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 1,411 ($18.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,725.71.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

