Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of HILS opened at GBX 1,082 ($14.14) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.91. Hill & Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 877.50 ($11.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,507 ($19.69). The firm has a market capitalization of $851.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,167.50.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products  Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products  Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

