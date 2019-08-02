Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.08 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 7.93%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Hill-Rom stock traded down $4.04 on Friday, reaching $103.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.40. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $81.82 and a twelve month high of $109.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

HRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $53,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

