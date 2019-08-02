HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,529 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,119 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,338,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238,755 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,269,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $618,297,000 after purchasing an additional 616,591 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,051,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $565,511,000 after purchasing an additional 173,161 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $422,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,115,186 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $553,606,000 after purchasing an additional 889,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $77,141.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,833.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

CSCO stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $241.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.83%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

