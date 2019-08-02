Hexx Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (HXX)

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Hexx has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Hexx has a market capitalization of $780,906.00 and $3.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hexx coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00011979 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,696.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.82 or 0.02070161 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.84 or 0.00899528 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.17 or 0.03150351 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00798864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00055291 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00623489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00167045 BTC.

About Hexx

Hexx (HXX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,858,362 coins. Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin . The official website for Hexx is hexxcoin.net . The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hexx

Hexx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hexx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hexx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

