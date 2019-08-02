Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.29.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of HT stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.02. 320,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $24.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $569.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.75). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, insider Neil H. Shah bought 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $99,868.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 328,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,592.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 821,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 46,663 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 116,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.