Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) PT Set at $18.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has been given a $18.00 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HT. Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of NYSE HT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.02. 320,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $24.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.81 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, insider Neil H. Shah purchased 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,868.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 328,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,592.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,246,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,037,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 561,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 149,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 110,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

