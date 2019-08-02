Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Henderson Diversified Income Limited (LON:HDIV) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 92.80 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 91.95 ($1.20), 213,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 279,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.90 ($1.20).

The stock has a market cap of $174.36 million and a PE ratio of -31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.50.

Henderson Diversified Income Company Profile (LON:HDIV)

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

