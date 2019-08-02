Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.16

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.29, with a volume of 14368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens set a $42.00 price objective on Healthcare Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.68 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.54%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 7,502 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $244,865.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,804.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1,148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

