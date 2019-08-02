Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

Shares of HIIQ stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,714. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.24. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $293.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $87.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 51,160 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,346,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 41,393 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,059,246.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,504,415. 47.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 50,018 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.