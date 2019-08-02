Head-To-Head Survey: Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) & Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Montage Resources does not pay a dividend. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out -740.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Montage Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $70.26 million 5.10 -$50.43 million ($0.20) -77.55 Montage Resources $515.15 million 0.21 $18.83 million N/A N/A

Montage Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Montage Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners -9.87% 1.02% 0.79% Montage Resources 1.35% 8.73% 4.16%

Risk and Volatility

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montage Resources has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Montage Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Montage Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Montage Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 2 5 0 2.71 Montage Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus price target of $20.57, indicating a potential upside of 32.63%. Montage Resources has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.02%. Given Montage Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Montage Resources is more favorable than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Summary

Montage Resources beats Kimbell Royalty Partners on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 86,000 gross producing wells, including approximately 38,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Eclipse Resources Corporation and changed its name to Montage Resources Corporation in February 2019. Montage Resources Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Irving, Texas.

