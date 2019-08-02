Head to Head Review: Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) vs. MidSouth Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSL)

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) and MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Green Bancorp has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidSouth Bancorp has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

68.3% of Green Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of MidSouth Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Green Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of MidSouth Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Bancorp and MidSouth Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Bancorp $190.76 million 3.36 $34.13 million $1.21 14.17 MidSouth Bancorp $95.06 million 1.98 -$27.52 million ($0.37) -30.38

Green Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MidSouth Bancorp. MidSouth Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Green Bancorp and MidSouth Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Bancorp 20.51% 12.15% 1.34% MidSouth Bancorp -38.21% -10.31% -1.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Green Bancorp and MidSouth Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A MidSouth Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

Green Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. MidSouth Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Green Bancorp pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MidSouth Bancorp pays out -10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Green Bancorp beats MidSouth Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Bancorp Company Profile

Green Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses. In addition, it offers various consumer loans, such as residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. Further, the company provides a range of online banking solutions, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; and extended drive-through hours, and ATMs, as well as banking through telephone, mail, and personal appointment. Additionally, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services. The company provides its services through 22 full service branches in the greater Houston and Dallas metropolitan areas, as well as in Austin, Louisville, and Honey Grove. Green Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

MidSouth Bancorp Company Profile

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate. It also provides cash management services; and electronic banking services comprising remote deposit capturing services, Internet banking, and debit and credit cards. As of March 1, 2019, the company had 42 offices located in Louisiana and Texas, as well as a network of approximately 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

