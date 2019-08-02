HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues Earnings Results

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 141.81%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare updated its FY19 guidance to $10.25-10.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.92. The company had a trading volume of 782,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,083. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 44,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $5,414,680.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,745,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho set a $153.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

