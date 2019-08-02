Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $712.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:HA traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.89. 592,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,354. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on Hawaiian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.89.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

