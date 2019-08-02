Haven Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00003548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $267,487.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,521.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $217.59 or 0.02069454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.92 or 0.00902754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.41 or 0.03104468 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00797980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00055850 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00635086 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00167823 BTC.

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 7,849,101 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

