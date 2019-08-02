Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 246 ($3.21) target price on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 228 ($2.98) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hastings Group to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a sell rating and a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hastings Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 220.69 ($2.88).

Get Hastings Group alerts:

LON:HSTG opened at GBX 190.30 ($2.49) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 193.75. Hastings Group has a 12-month low of GBX 169.50 ($2.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 277 ($3.62).

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hastings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hastings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.