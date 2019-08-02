Hashgard (GARD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $255,265.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $255,265.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00268260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.95 or 0.01413288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00112029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020914 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,583,225,615 tokens. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard1

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.