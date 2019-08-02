Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Earnings Results

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.30 million. Harsco had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Shares of Harsco stock traded down $2.47 on Thursday, hitting $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,734,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Harsco has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSC. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Harsco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In related news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 9,308 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $235,120.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,167.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 4,428 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $114,995.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,929.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,637,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 423,620 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 3,059.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 402,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 390,113 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,954,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 514.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 320,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

