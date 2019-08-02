Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HOG. Wedbush set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Northcoast Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a sell rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.78. 308,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $46.22.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Jones sold 11,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $417,722.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $336,561.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,737 shares of company stock worth $1,699,899 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,230,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,463,000 after buying an additional 3,367,376 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $54,193,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,394,000 after buying an additional 762,573 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,697,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,335,000 after buying an additional 288,544 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 506,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after buying an additional 261,053 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

