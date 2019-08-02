Hamlin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 574,040 Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 574,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,020,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cna Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Cna Financial by 19.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,877,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after acquiring an additional 311,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cna Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cna Financial by 20.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 856,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,133,000 after acquiring an additional 146,529 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cna Financial by 17.8% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 749,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,505,000 after acquiring an additional 113,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cna Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $19,891,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cna Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $49,941.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,803,829.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73. Cna Financial Corp has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. Cna Financial had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cna Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.