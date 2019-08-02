Halo Platform Market Cap Hits $716,822.00 (HALO)

Halo Platform (CURRENCY:HALO) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Halo Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Halo Platform has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Halo Platform has a total market cap of $716,822.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of Halo Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00267165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.73 or 0.01415353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00110724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Halo Platform Profile

Halo Platform’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Halo Platform’s total supply is 4,678,462,400 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674,888,111 coins. The official website for Halo Platform is www.haloplatform.tech . Halo Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@haloplatform . The Reddit community for Halo Platform is /r/HaloPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Halo Platform’s official Twitter account is @Halo_Platform

Halo Platform Coin Trading

Halo Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halo Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halo Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Halo Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

