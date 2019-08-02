H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.16

Shares of H2O Innovation Inc (CVE:HEO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.20. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 5,900 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.60 price objective on shares of H2O Innovation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 million and a P/E ratio of -26.14.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$32.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.93 million. On average, analysts predict that H2O Innovation Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

