GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.58. The stock had a trading volume of 155,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. GrubHub has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $149.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. GrubHub had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $325.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GrubHub will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 15,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $1,161,520.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,924.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,119.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,403,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in GrubHub in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in GrubHub during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GrubHub by 2,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

