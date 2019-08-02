GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $325.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. GrubHub updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GRUB traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,589,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,702. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $149.35.

In related news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 15,489 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $1,161,520.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,924.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,000 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,119.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,362. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GrubHub from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush set a $90.00 price target on shares of GrubHub and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.14.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

