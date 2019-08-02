GrowGeneration (GRWG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GRWG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. 226,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,526. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $134.72 million, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.98.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.