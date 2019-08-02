Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.9% per year over the last three years. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

GHL opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $342.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $33.45.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.98). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on GHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

