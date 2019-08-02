Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Shares of GDOT traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.55. The stock had a trading volume of 823,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75. Green Dot has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $340.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Mark L. Shifke sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $81,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 591,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,528,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $270,348.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,543.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $712,159 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 708.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

