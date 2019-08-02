Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.
Shares of GDOT traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.55. The stock had a trading volume of 823,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75. Green Dot has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
In other Green Dot news, CFO Mark L. Shifke sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $81,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 591,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,528,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $270,348.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,543.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $712,159 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 708.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
