Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. 18,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,668. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.63 million, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93.

In other news, insider David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 328,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,300.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 177,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $1,960,789.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 993,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,859,052 in the last three months. 4.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 45.6% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLDD shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.10 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

