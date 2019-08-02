Graft (GRFT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $34,863.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Graft coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Graft has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $34,863.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graft has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.00803305 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004724 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000294 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,262,028,275 coins and its circulating supply is 569,925,275 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

