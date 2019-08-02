GPM Metals (CVE:GPM) Shares Up 7.1%

GPM Metals Inc (CVE:GPM) shares shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 68,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 63,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of $3.86 million and a PE ratio of -4.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06.

GPM Metals Company Profile (CVE:GPM)

GPM Metals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores for lead, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal mineral assets include the Pasco gold property covering an area of 5,500 hectares located in the Cerro de Pasco Mining District, Central Highlands, Peru; and the Rory claim group consisting of 40 staked claims located in the Yukon Territory, Canada.

