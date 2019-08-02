GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Price Down 12.7% on Analyst Downgrade

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)’s share price traded down 12.7% on Friday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.50. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. GoPro traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.39, 13,389,359 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 230% from the average session volume of 4,056,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPRO. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Get GoPro alerts:

In other news, SVP Sandor Barna sold 21,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $162,098.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,280.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 8,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $53,870.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,189 shares in the company, valued at $26,935.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,830,020 shares of company stock worth $17,281,969 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $727.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $292.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.29 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

GoPro Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.