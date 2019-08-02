Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€9.80” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.80 ($11.40) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EOAN. HSBC set a €11.30 ($13.14) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.14 ($11.79).

FRA EOAN traded up €0.11 ($0.13) on Tuesday, reaching €9.21 ($10.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,087,629 shares. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.56). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €9.61.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

