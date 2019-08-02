Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€9.80” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.80 ($11.40) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EOAN. HSBC set a €11.30 ($13.14) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €10.60 ($12.33) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.14 ($11.79).

FRA EOAN traded up €0.11 ($0.13) on Tuesday, reaching €9.21 ($10.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,087,629 shares. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.56). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €9.61.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

