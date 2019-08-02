Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WING. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens cut shares of Wingstop from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush cut shares of Wingstop from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded up $2.51 on Monday, hitting $91.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,488. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.85. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.53 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wingstop will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wingstop news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $445,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Cooper sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $30,001.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,678 shares of company stock worth $2,374,961. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $224,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

