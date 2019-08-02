Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €50.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €48.99 ($56.96).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €44.51 ($51.76) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a 1 year high of €49.88 ($58.00). The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion and a PE ratio of -217.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €40.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

