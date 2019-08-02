Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Gold Reserve stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.85. 950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,420. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79. Gold Reserve has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera Project, an open pit gold-copper mining project located in Bolivar, Venezuela. It also has an interest in the LMS Gold Project in Alaska. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

