Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Trading Down 5.1% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) were down 5.1% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $66.59 and last traded at $70.42, approximately 6,775,206 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 346% from the average daily volume of 1,519,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.23.

The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.40 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDDY. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

In related news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,004 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $71,956.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Scott Wagner sold 37,000 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $2,733,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,841 shares of company stock worth $5,842,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,900,000 after buying an additional 38,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after buying an additional 66,412 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 40,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,379,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,519,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Godaddy Company Profile (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

