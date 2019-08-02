Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their buy rating on shares of Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

“We note that revenue was up 14.7% on a FX neutral basis in 2Q vs 13.1% reported.”,” SunTrust Banks’ analyst commented.

GDDY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Godaddy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Godaddy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Godaddy from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on shares of Godaddy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.89.

NYSE:GDDY traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,775,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,872. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.63. Godaddy has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.40 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Godaddy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $140,569.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,603,620.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Wagner sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $2,733,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,841 shares of company stock worth $5,842,100 over the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,466,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

