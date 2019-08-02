Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Globus Maritime stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 143,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,632. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35. Globus Maritime has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $11.90.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.
Read More: Quiet Period
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.