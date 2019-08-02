Global Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Oracle by 9.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 190,770 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $4,452,000. Biegel & Waller LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 25.3% during the second quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Oracle by 5.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 318,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,123,000 after buying an additional 16,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $8,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $204,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock worth $76,913,375. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $56.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $60.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.38.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Raymond James increased their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

