Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,475,000. Jackson Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,827,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,681,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 17,818.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 22,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,387,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

PSJ stock opened at $102.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.74. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $104.38.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.