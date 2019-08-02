Global Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $603,000. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $1,647,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 66,366 shares in the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of KL opened at $44.66 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of -0.02.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “c” rating to an “a+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $54.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.