Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $787,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 445.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,716,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,208,366,000 after buying an additional 698,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,665,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,498,982,000 after buying an additional 2,395,193 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,902,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,151,891,000 after buying an additional 230,376 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,683,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,691,907,000 after buying an additional 140,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632,454 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $575,272,000 after buying an additional 136,708 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.07, for a total transaction of $1,620,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $870,665.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 343,547 shares of company stock valued at $53,324,812. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 3rd. OTR Global downgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.11.

CRM opened at $147.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.04. The company has a market cap of $121.80 billion, a PE ratio of 101.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

