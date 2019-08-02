Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,793,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.