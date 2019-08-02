Global Trust Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,564.3% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,006.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.72 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.52.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

